Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 955.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

