Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.08.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

