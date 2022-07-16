Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,112 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

