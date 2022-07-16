Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.43.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

