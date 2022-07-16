Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

