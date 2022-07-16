Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 2.4 %

CSX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

