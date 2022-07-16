Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,061,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

