Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

