Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average of $515.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

