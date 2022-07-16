Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

