Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

