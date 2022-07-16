Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. Analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

