Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

