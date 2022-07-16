GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74.

