Keybank National Association OH Has $2.90 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

