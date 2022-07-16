Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

