GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

