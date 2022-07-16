Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

