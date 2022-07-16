Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in METC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 603,825.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of METC opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

