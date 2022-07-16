Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

