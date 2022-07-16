Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

