The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

