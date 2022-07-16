Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,583,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,045,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

ARKF stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.