Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

