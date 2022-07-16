Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of MRK opened at $94.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

