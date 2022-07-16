Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.