Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

