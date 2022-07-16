Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

