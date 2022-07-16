Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,411 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

