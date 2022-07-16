Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 117.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 50.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $600.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

