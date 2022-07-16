Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

