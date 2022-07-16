Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.