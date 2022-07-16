Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

