Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDW opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

