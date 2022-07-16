NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,667 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $639,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.