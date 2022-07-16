Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

