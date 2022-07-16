DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 898 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

ESS stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

