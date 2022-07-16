The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.