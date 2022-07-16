Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

