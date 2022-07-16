Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 11.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.