Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 767 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 4.4 %

NVO stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

