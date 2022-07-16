Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,904 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,305,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $639,464,000 after acquiring an additional 311,667 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 31,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

