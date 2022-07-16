SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

V opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.