The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

