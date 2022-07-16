NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

