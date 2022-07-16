Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

