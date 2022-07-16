DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,860 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

