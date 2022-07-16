Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,447 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.