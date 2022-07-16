8,112 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.