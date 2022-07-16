Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

